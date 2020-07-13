Advertisement

108 New cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota

28 of the new cases were in Cass County
(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirmed 108 more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In total, there are now 702 active cases in North Dakota.

No new deaths have been linked to the illness, meaning the cumulative death toll sits at 87.

43 patients are being hospitalized for the illness while 3,653 are listed as recovered.

