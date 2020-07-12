Tornado tears roof off barn built in 1900s near Rollag, Minn.

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

It doesn't take long for the weather to take a turn in the Valley.

Several funnels filled the sky Saturday afternoon, and one tornado touched down south of Rollag, Minnesota.

For many neighbors living in the area, it was a close call.

"When our neighbor called, they said, 'There's a tornado heading right at your farmstead,'" Jerry Riddle says.

The tornado Riddle's neighbors were warning him about touched down just a mile away from his home.

"My wife came out of the kitchen door and hollered at me, 'We have to get to the basement,'" Riddle says.

It passed through another farmstead and blew up one of the barns.

"Later on in the afternoon, we drove down a couple of miles. We saw where the tornado actually hit."

The tornado tore the roof off of a barn that was built in the early 1900s. It threw pieces of the roof hundreds of feet around the farmstead.

The farmstead is abandoned and no one was hurt.

"Whenever you have a tornado warning in your area it kind of scares you," Riddle says. "Usually it passes. This time it did too."

In over 20 years of living and working south of Rollag, Riddle says he's never seen anything like it.

Adding, he hopes he never does again.

