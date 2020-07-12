Advertisement

Tornado destroys abandoned farmstead in Becker County

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A peaceful afternoon in Lakes country took a turn with multiple funnel clouds and at least one tornado touching down.

A video sent to us by a viewer showed damage being done from south of Rollag, as the tornado destroyed an abandoned farmstead. The video shows debris being picked up and thrown. Neighbors say the roof was taken off by the twister.

Tornado tears roof off barn built in 1900s near Rollag, Minn.

Several funnels filled the sky Saturday afternoon, and one tornado touched down south of Rollag, Minnesota.

Red River Market back for the summer in downtown Fargo

The coronavirus crisis didn't stop people in the Valley from coming out to the first Red River Market event of the summer.

Point of View - July 11 - Part 3

Point of View - July 11 - Part 2

Point of View - July 11 - Part 1

