Red River Market back for the summer in downtown Fargo

It was a familiar scene back in downtown Fargo Saturday morning.

The coronavirus crisis didn't stop people in the Valley from coming out to the first Red River Market event of the summer.

Things look a little different this time around. They're asking you to wear masks and they have a new option for shoppers.

Within the coming weeks, the Red River Market will be launching an app that allows you to order online and pick up your items.

They say it's important to support local vendors now more than ever, but they want you to feel safe in doing so.

"It's such a sense of relief and a ton of gratitude to be here today," Co-founder Joe Burgum says. "It was amazing to see the response from the community. People coming out, being super thoughtful, wearing masks and supporting local businesses."

The farmer’s market will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday for the rest of the summer in downtown Fargo.

