NDDoH: 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 92 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

Benson County – 3

Burleigh County - 21

Cass County – 21

Cavalier County – 1

Grand Forks County – 16

Kidder County – 1

Logan County – 1

McIntosh County – 1

Morton County – 5

Mountrail County – 3

Ramsey County – 1

Renville County – 2

Sargent County – 1

Sioux County – 1

Stark County – 5

Traill County – 1

Walsh County – 2

Ward County – 2

Williams County - 4

BY THE NUMBERS

228,535 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,489 total tests from yesterday)

122,479 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,628 unique individuals from yesterday)

118,145 – Total Negative (+1,537 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,334 – Total Positive (+92 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that a previous case from Burleigh County was from out of state.

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

271 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

3,570 – Total Recovered (+37 individuals from yesterday)

87 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

