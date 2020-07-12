Advertisement

NDDoH: 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 92 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 92 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

  • Benson County – 3
  • Burleigh County - 21
  • Cass County – 21
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 16
  • Kidder County – 1
  • Logan County – 1
  • McIntosh County – 1
  • Morton County – 5
  • Mountrail County – 3
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Renville County – 2
  • Sargent County – 1
  • Sioux County – 1
  • Stark County – 5
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County – 2
  • Ward County – 2
  • Williams County - 4

BY THE NUMBERS

228,535 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,489 total tests from yesterday)

122,479 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,628 unique individuals from yesterday)

118,145 – Total Negative (+1,537 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,334 – Total Positive (+92 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that a previous case from Burleigh County was from out of state.

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

271 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

38 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

3,570 – Total Recovered (+37 individuals from yesterday)

87 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

