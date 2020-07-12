NDDoH: 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 92 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY
- Benson County – 3
- Burleigh County - 21
- Cass County – 21
- Cavalier County – 1
- Grand Forks County – 16
- Kidder County – 1
- Logan County – 1
- McIntosh County – 1
- Morton County – 5
- Mountrail County – 3
- Ramsey County – 1
- Renville County – 2
- Sargent County – 1
- Sioux County – 1
- Stark County – 5
- Traill County – 1
- Walsh County – 2
- Ward County – 2
- Williams County - 4
BY THE NUMBERS
228,535 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,489 total tests from yesterday)
122,479 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,628 unique individuals from yesterday)
118,145 – Total Negative (+1,537 unique individuals from yesterday)
4,334 – Total Positive (+92 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was determined that a previous case from Burleigh County was from out of state.
2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
271 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)
38 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
3,570 – Total Recovered (+37 individuals from yesterday)
87 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
