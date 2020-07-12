MDH: 715 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 715 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 42, 281.
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 715 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 42, 281.
They’re also reporting three new coronavirus-related deaths Sunday.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 36,582
Deaths
- Deaths: 1,502
- Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 1,171
- Probable COVID-19 Deaths*: 38* COVID-19 listed on death certificate but a positive test not documented for the person.
Hospitalization
Total cases hospitalized: 4,399
- Hospitalized as of Sunday: 251
- Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 123
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.