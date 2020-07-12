Advertisement

MDH: 715 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 715 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 42, 281.
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 715 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 42, 281.

They’re also reporting three new coronavirus-related deaths Sunday.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 36,582

Deaths

  • Deaths: 1,502
  • Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 1,171
  • Probable COVID-19 Deaths*: 38* COVID-19 listed on death certificate but a positive test not documented for the person.

Hospitalization

Total cases hospitalized: 4,399

  • Hospitalized as of Sunday: 251
  • Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 123

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gigi’s journey home

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dog goes missing for five days after 4th of July.

News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM Gigi's Journey

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD

News

MDH loosens restrictions in long-term care facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
The new guidance will allow an essential caregiver back inside to visit loved ones.

News

NDDoH: 92 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

Updated: 14 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 92 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday.

Latest News

News

Tornado tears roof off barn built in 1900s near Rollag, Minn.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Several funnels filled the sky Saturday afternoon, and one tornado touched down south of Rollag, Minnesota.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports - July 11

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 11 - Part 2

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 11 - Part 3

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News July 11 - Part 1

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KX4 - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - July 11

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KX4 - VOD