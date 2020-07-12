MDH: 715 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 715 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 42, 281.

They’re also reporting three new coronavirus-related deaths Sunday.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 36,582

Deaths

Deaths: 1,502

Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 1,171

Probable COVID-19 Deaths*: 38* COVID-19 listed on death certificate but a positive test not documented for the person.

Hospitalization

Total cases hospitalized: 4,399

Hospitalized as of Sunday: 251

Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday: 123

