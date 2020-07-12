Advertisement

Man charged in disappearance of 18-year-old Amish woman from Pa.

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (WHP/CNN) - As investigators continue the search for an 18-year-old Amish woman from Pennsylvania who went missing in late June, a suspect has been arrested on kidnapping charges.

Justo Smoker, 34, was arraigned Saturday morning on charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment in the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish woman from Bird-In-Hand, Pennsylvania.

Smoker is ineligible for bail, according to officials.

Justo Smoker, 34, faces charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment in the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish woman from Pennsylvania.
Justo Smoker, 34, faces charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment in the disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, an Amish woman from Pennsylvania.(Source: CrimeWatch PA/WHP/CNN)

Police tracked down Smoker as a suspect because of his red Kia Rio. The criminal complaint details that eyewitnesses spotted the sedan on Beechdale Road, where Stolzfoos was believed to have last been seen. It was also captured on surveillance video.

Police say the car was flagged as a suspicious vehicle two days after Stolzfoos’ disappearance on June 21 after it was spotted in rural Ronks. Investigators found clothing believed to belong to Stolzfoos buried in a wooded area in Ronks this past Friday.

Cell phone records indicate Smoker was in the area the night of Stolzfoos’ abduction. Police believe the young woman may have been harmed during the abduction.

Stolzfoos was reported missing when she did not return from a youth group she planned to attend late into the night of June 21. Investigators confirmed she did not make it to that social gathering.
Stolzfoos was reported missing when she did not return from a youth group she planned to attend late into the night of June 21. Investigators confirmed she did not make it to that social gathering.(Source: FBI/WHTM/CNN)

Members of the community, who attended a prayer service for Stolzfoos Saturday night, are holding out hope she will make it back home.

“God has a plan for you, Linda, and wherever you’re at, I call you forth to come,” said event attendee Lee Stoltzfus when asked what he would want the 18-year-old to know.

Neighbor Allen Miller says emotions were high at the service.

“As a whole, the community feels like they’ve been violated, as well as the families,” he said. “We are crying out to God, and we believe he has all the answers, while we don’t. There’s a sense of peace that we have when we trust him.”

Stolzfoos’ father reported her missing when she did not return from a youth group she planned to attend late into the night of June 21. Investigators confirmed she did not make it to that social gathering.

Police found nothing to indicate Stoltzfoos was unhappy and wanted to leave her community.

“The community is going to grow stronger through this, and even though some people are living in fear right now, it’s still bringing everyone together,” Stoltzfus said.

The Lancaster District Attorney says a news conference will be held in the next few days in regards to the case. They’re asking anyone that saw Smoker’s car on the day of Stolzfoos’ disappearance to call their office.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Stoltzfoos and the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

Copyright 2020 WHP, CrimeWatch PA via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus surge in Eastern Europe causes new restrictions

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By PABLO GORONDI
Infections are also on the rise in India, which has the most cases after the United States and Brazil.

Coronavirus

Florida reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and TERRY SPENCER
Throughout May and into June, the state reopened much of its economy with some restrictions.

National

Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

National Politics

Trump rips private Texas border wall built by his supporters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized a privately built border wall in South Texas that’s showing signs of erosion months after going up, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though the wall was built after a months-long campaign by his supporters.

National

Iran blames bad communication, alignment for Ukrainian jet shootdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
The report released late Saturday by Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the crash.

Latest News

National

Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.

National

Justice Dept. seeks to overturn order halting execution

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
The Justice Department filed an emergency motion with a federal appeals court on Saturday seeking to move forward with the first federal execution in nearly two decades.

National

Much of Catholic church destroyed by fire during renovations for 250th anniversary

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The church was the fourth of a string of missions established across California by Franciscan priest Junipero Serra during the era of Spanish colonization.

National

Community holds vigil for missing Amish woman from Pa. after suspect arrested

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Investigators have reason to believe the 18-year-old was harmed following her alleged abduction. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

Coronavirus

At least 61 US Marines infected with COVID-19 at bases in Japan’s Okinawa

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mari Yamaguchi
Japanese officials have demanded the U.S military increase disease prevention measures to maximum levels, stop sending personnel from the mainland U.S. to Okinawa and seal the bases.