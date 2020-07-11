Updated guidelines for youth sports safety

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For kids hitting the court or stepping back on the field, their sports season will be unlike any before.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and area health departments have released new guidelines on youth sports safety due to COVID-19.

This includes things like no unneeded physical contact. No handshakes, high fives, or fist bumps.

“Typically there is a handshake for sportsmanship,” said Alex Sumner, Fargo Youth Baseball CEO and President. “We wanted to keep the sportsmanship still in place. It’s a very big component to our organization and the Red River Valley League that we have. So each team goes to their respective line and they clap, do a round of applause for the other teams, or tip their hats and just saying good job.”

To help keep players six feet apart, it’s also recommended teams limit the number of kids, only allowing small groups.

“We are keeping our teams to a lower number per team,” said Lance Belisle, West Fargo Parks Recreation Manager. “We have had a couple rentals come in and we require them to have policies and procedures in place to make sure they are following all the protocols.”

Sharing things like water bottles, towels, or clothing are not allowed. Health experts recommend using your own equipment too.

“Most of our activities, you have to bring your own ball or racket,” Belisle said. “Basketball or racket for tennis. Some of them, like baseball for example, everyone has their own glove. We sold individual helmets so most of the kids have their own helmet. The ones that don’t, we are sanitizing the equipment between uses.”

While the CDC recognizes it may be difficult to wear a mask while playing the sport, their guidelines say all coaches, staff, parents, and spectators are expected to wear a mask as much as possible.

“Our staff is required to wear a mask if they are going to be within six feet of the child,” Belisle said.

Both North Dakota’s and Minnesota’s Department of Health reference these guidelines to be followed within the state.

