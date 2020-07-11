Advertisement

Speeding vehicle jumps curb, stops in yard

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just before 10:00 PM on Friday, Fargo police responded to the 1500 block of 6th Ave. South for a vehicle accident.

Crews on the scene say the car was speeding east.

The driver hit a parked car, jumped the curb and ran into the yard.

Everyone involved refused medical care.

It is not clear if the driver was taken into custody.

We will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

