NDDoH: 90 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

The health department is reporting that two women in Cass County died with COVID-19 Saturday. Both were in their 90′s and had underlying health conditions.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 90 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.

They’re also reporting that two women in Cass County died with COVID-19 Saturday. Both were in their 90′s and had underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

  • Barnes County – 1
  • Benson County – 3
  • Burke County – 1
  • Burleigh County - 16
  • Cass County – 32
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Dunn County – 4
  • Grand Forks County – 9
  • McHenry County – 3
  • McIntosh County – 1
  • McKenzie County – 1
  • Mercer County – 1
  • Morton County – 3
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Pierce County – 1
  • Richland County – 2
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sioux County – 3
  • Stark County – 3
  • Towner County – 1
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County – 2
  • Ward County – 3
  • Wells County – 1
  • Williams County - 3

BY THE NUMBERS

224,050 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,327 total tests from yesterday)

120,851 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,255 unique individuals from yesterday)

116,608 – Total Negative (+1,166 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,243 – Total Positive (+90 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that a previous case from Ward County was from out of state.

2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

263 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

3,533 – Total Recovered (+37 individuals from yesterday)

87 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

