NDDoH: 90 new positive coronavirus cases in the state
The health department is reporting that two women in Cass County died with COVID-19 Saturday. Both were in their 90′s and had underlying health conditions.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 90 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY
- Barnes County – 1
- Benson County – 3
- Burke County – 1
- Burleigh County - 16
- Cass County – 32
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dunn County – 4
- Grand Forks County – 9
- McHenry County – 3
- McIntosh County – 1
- McKenzie County – 1
- Mercer County – 1
- Morton County – 3
- Mountrail County – 2
- Pierce County – 1
- Richland County – 2
- Rolette County – 1
- Sioux County – 3
- Stark County – 3
- Towner County – 1
- Traill County – 2
- Walsh County – 2
- Ward County – 3
- Wells County – 1
- Williams County - 3
BY THE NUMBERS
224,050 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,327 total tests from yesterday)
120,851 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,255 unique individuals from yesterday)
116,608 – Total Negative (+1,166 unique individuals from yesterday)
4,243 – Total Positive (+90 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was determined that a previous case from Ward County was from out of state.
2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
263 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)
31 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
3,533 – Total Recovered (+37 individuals from yesterday)
87 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)
