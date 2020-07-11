NDDoH: 90 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 90 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday.

They’re also reporting that two women in Cass County died with COVID-19 Saturday. Both were in their 90′s and had underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

Barnes County – 1

Benson County – 3

Burke County – 1

Burleigh County - 16

Cass County – 32

Cavalier County – 1

Dunn County – 4

Grand Forks County – 9

McHenry County – 3

McIntosh County – 1

McKenzie County – 1

Mercer County – 1

Morton County – 3

Mountrail County – 2

Pierce County – 1

Richland County – 2

Rolette County – 1

Sioux County – 3

Stark County – 3

Towner County – 1

Traill County – 2

Walsh County – 2

Ward County – 3

Wells County – 1

Williams County - 3

BY THE NUMBERS

224,050 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,327 total tests from yesterday)

120,851 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,255 unique individuals from yesterday)

116,608 – Total Negative (+1,166 unique individuals from yesterday)

4,243 – Total Positive (+90 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that a previous case from Ward County was from out of state.

2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

263 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

31 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

3,533 – Total Recovered (+37 individuals from yesterday)

87 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

