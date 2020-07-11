Advertisement

MDH: 806 new positive coronavirus cases in the state

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 806 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 41,571.
(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 806 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 41,571.

They’re also reporting that four people died with COVID-19 Saturday.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 36,012

Deaths

  • Deaths: 1,499
  • Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 1,170
  • Probable COVID-19 Deaths*: 38

Hospitalization

Total cases hospitalized: 4,366

  • Hospitalized as of Saturday: 241
  • Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 121

