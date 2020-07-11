MDH: 806 new positive coronavirus cases in the state
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 806 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state Saturday, bringing the total to 41,571.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT
Minn. (Valley News Live) -
They’re also reporting that four people died with COVID-19 Saturday.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 36,012
Deaths
- Deaths: 1,499
- Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 1,170
- Probable COVID-19 Deaths*: 38
Hospitalization
Total cases hospitalized: 4,366
- Hospitalized as of Saturday: 241
- Hospitalized in ICU as of Saturday: 121
