Concerns about school busses running in the fall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 11-year-old Kolsyn McCarty of Fargo is eager to get back to school and riding the bus is part of that excitement.

“I really like the school bus,” said Kolsyn, “I hope I get to ride it next year.”

Kolsyn’s mom, Amanda McCarty, said that her work schedule relies on knowing her son’s school schedule.

“If they’re going to make them go back to school, then they need to have the busses running too, because a lot of us parents have to go back to work,” said McCarty.

Fargo Public Schools has yet to reveal their full plans for the fall. They sent a survey to parents, asking for input. One question they posed was about transportation to and from school, asking parents if they would be able to provide a ride for their children, given how social distancing might be difficult on a school bus.

For many in the valley, that answer is no.

“I live out in the country, so I would have no transportation to get them to school and from school,” said mom and grandma, Vicki Harris. “It means there’s some that could get to school and some that can’t.”

Other parents rely on busses for all their kids to get to their respective schools.

“My kids need the bus, that’s how they get too and from school,” said Amanda Johnson, mother of 2 from Fargo. “I don’t really know what to do if we don’t have busses.”

As Kolsyn waits to find out if he'll get to ride the bus in the fall, he said he has a plan for how to stay germ free.

“I would not touch the windows!” Kolsyn said.

With parents adding they would like the busses to be disinfected regularly, with hand sanitizer available for the kids.

Fargo Public Schools said in a statement that they are “currently seeking staff and parent feedback through a survey to assist us with creating our re-entry plan” with guidance from the governor of North Dakota expected next week.

