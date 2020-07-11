Cass County Sheriff locates missing girls

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says both of the girls who were missing have been located safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cass County Sheriffs Office needs help locating two young sisters from a home in Sylvan Township, rural Pillager MN.

According to Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the two young sisters, Kristine Bourassa, age 12 and Tara Miller, age 8, both of Pillager MN, left voluntarily on their own on foot in the evening hours of July 10th or early morning hours of July 11th.

Kristine is described as 4 feet 9 inches, 80 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes and Tara as 4 feet, 60 lbs with brown hair blue eyes.

If you have seen these girls please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting with the search is the Pillager Area Fire Department and several local residents.

