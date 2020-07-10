“We know somebody knows something.”: Family of Brenda Kartes still searching for answers two years later

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What was supposed to be a forever home for Dale and Lynn Kartes is now filled with boxes as they prepare to start a new chapter at the end of the month.

“It’s just the memories. You go around the corner and you see Brenda opening up the fridge, or the bedroom that she stayed at. It’s the bedroom that she was supposed to come home to, but never had that chance because we feel someone took that chance away,” Lynn said.

“Oh, we don’t feel that. We know,” Dale said.

Suffering from both mental illnesses and drug addiction, the Kartes’ 32-year-old daughter, Brenda, was undergoing court ordered treatment at Centre Inc. in Fargo when she went for a walk and never returned on July 12, 2018—A time the Kartes’ say was truly a nightmare for their daughter and family.

“She was fearing for her life,” Lynn said.

“She told us that more than once. We tried to get it out of her who it was and she goes, ‘I can’t tell you because I don’t want to put you in jeopardy,‘” Dale said.

The Kartes’ say despite their pleas, due to Brenda’s criminal past they feel the severity of her disappearance was not taken seriously at first both by police or Centre Inc., and say critical evidence was likely missed.

“We asked for that video of her leaving right away. They refused it. That is the last video of our daughter. Nope, never got it. ‘Was there a car waiting? Did you look at that? What was her mood when she was walking out?‘” Lynn said.

While the Kartes’ dozens of searches came up empty handed that year, they received multiple, promising tips in the summer of 2019 stating Brenda was seen in the western part of the country. The Kartes’ say when Fargo Police called in late August 2019, they were sure their daughter was coming home.

“And when they told us the opposite, I just lost it. I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was going to have a massive heart attack because I had my hopes up so high that she was that woman in California,” Lynn said.

Fargo Police found human remains near the Red River in south Fargo on Aug. 22. The Kartes’ say they searched the area multiple times, but never came across her or any of her belongings.

They say they believe Brenda was murdered the day she went missing, but Fargo Police have not yet classified her death as a homicide. As of this publication, Kartes’ death is still an open and active investigation.

The family says where Brenda’s remains were found was not a place she would have normally hung out, as she didn’t particularly like water or the woods.

“She would have never ever went there. Ever,” Dale said. “We know somebody knows something. We know that for a fact. What the cover-up is and what’s all going on… why? You have to come forward. It’s been long enough. It’s gotta be eating at you.”

“We’re not going to stop. Just like when she was missing. We’re going to fight tooth and nail. And we’re going to fight for every other Brenda that’s still out there wanting to get help,” Lynn said.

The Kartes’ ask you to be more understanding and compassionate to those with mental health struggles.

“There ain’t no system for mental health. There is not. There are more Brenda’s out there. There are so many more Brenda’s out there being dumped on the street. They need love,” Lynn said.

Both Dale and Lynn say while they don’t feel like they are any closer than they were in 2018 to solving their daughter’s murder, they’re not giving up, and hope their daughter gets the justice she deserves very soon.

If you have any information on the Brenda Kartes case, you’re asked to call the Fargo Police tip line at 701-241-5777. Tips can also be texted to 701-730-8888.

