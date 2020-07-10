United Way of Cass-Clay kicks off school supply drive with lemonade stand

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the eighth year in a row, kids got together in Fargo to raise funds for the United Way of Cass-Clay.

A lemonade stand was set up Thursday morning in front of Wiggles and Giggles Daycare in south Fargo.

The money was going to the United Way’s School Supply Drive, which helps out needy families.

“Over the last few years, they have actually raised thousands of dollars for our community,” President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way Cass-Clay Kristi Huber said. “We know what these backpacks do for our community. Last year, we raised enough money to have $6,000 backpacks.”

Thursday was the kickoff for the school supply drive and it was held in front of the lemonade stand.

Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi was in attendance and said he’s appreciative of the United Way’s effort.

“They always go above and beyond to make sure that all of our students are equipped with the right tools to start the school year,” Dr. Gandhi said.

The United Way will be collecting items from the community for this drive until July 30.

