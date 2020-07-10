Advertisement

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Faith
Faith(POV)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

Mike Faith 7-10

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma. It is an outstanding conversation, so enjoy!

Posted by POVnow on Friday, July 10, 2020

