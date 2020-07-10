Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.