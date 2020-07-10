Advertisement

RedHawks bats come alive in 11-8 win over Winnipeg

Published: Jul. 10, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (FM RedHawks) - Leobaldo Pina and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks showed the offensive potential fans have been waiting for Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field, scoring nine runs in the fourth inning on their way to an 11-8 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Pina went 3-for-5 tonight and hit his first home run of the year, a three-run no-doubter to left field, to cap off the inning.

It was the Goldeyes who got the scoring started, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead against RedHawks starter Matt Tomshaw, who made his first start for Fargo-Moorhead tonight, before the visitors on the scoreboard took the game over with their fourth inning onslaught. Tomshaw pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs while striking out five Winnipeg batters.

Cito Culver broke the game open for the RedHawks in the fourth with a three-run single between the third baseman and shortstop, and Pina capped the inning with his homer later in the inning. All told, Fargo-Moorhead managed nine runs on eight hits and no errors in the inning with one runner left on base.

It was Bret Helton who earned the win for the ‘Hawks tonight, coming on in the fourth inning to pitch three innings. He gave up two earned runs on three hits and struck out three for his first win of the year. Mitchell Osnowitz earned the save after coming on in the ninth and not giving up a hit.

Winnipeg starter Frank Duncan picked up the loss after he gave up eight earned runs in 3.2 innings of work.

The RedHawks will welcome the Chicago Dogs to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT