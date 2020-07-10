OneFargo to host memorial for Elijah McClain at Island Park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Outrage over police brutality erupted across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death. It’s bringing new attention to older cases in which people of color died after encounters with the police.

One such case is that of Elijah McClain’s. He’s the 23-year-old black man who died last summer in Aurora, Colorado. OneFargo is having a memorial to honor McClain Friday night.

The memorial will kick off at 7 p.m. at the gazebo in Island Park.

“Elijah’s story affected me personally,” Organizer Wess Philome says. “When a wound has barely started to heal and then a knife is put through it again, it’s hitting a really raw point.”

Organizers say there will be live music and they’re asking you to bring flowers. On August 24, McClain was walking home from a convenience store. Someone called 911 saying he looked sketchy because he was wearing a mask.

When officers arrived, they struggled to handcuff McClain. They put him in a carotid chokehold and first responders injected him with a powerful sedative called ketamine. He went into cardiac arrest and died in the hospital days later.

The City of Fargo is considering banning this chokehold for Fargo Police now. Beyond that, McClain was a massage therapist with a love for animals. He taught himself how to play guitar and violin.

Organizers of OneFargo say that is who they are remembering. “That’s the thing we want people to focus on at this memorial,” Organizer Anyiwei Maciek says. “That’s who Elijah was. No matter what people were doing to him, he was still that kind-hearted person. He always saw the good in people.”

OneFargo had to pay $650 to rent out the gazebo. The group set up a GoFundMe and had more than enough money for the memorial in one hour.

