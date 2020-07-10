North Dakota woman dies in motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 48-year-old woman is dead after authorities say she couldn’t take a turn and rolled her motorcycle.
It happened along East Broad and 10th Ave. SE in Dickinson on Thursday July 9 just before midnight.
The woman from Dickinson was pronounced dead on scene, she was not wearing a helmet.
No other information is being released at this time.
