North Dakota woman dies in motorcycle crash

DICKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 48-year-old woman is dead after authorities say she couldn’t take a turn and rolled her motorcycle.

It happened along East Broad and 10th Ave. SE in Dickinson on Thursday July 9 just before midnight.

The woman from Dickinson was pronounced dead on scene, she was not wearing a helmet.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.