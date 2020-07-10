Advertisement

ND Attorney General, BCI now investigating actions of former Fargo Deputy Police Chief

(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now expected to start looking into the actions of former Deputy Police Chief Todd Osmundson during the May 30 riot in downtown Fargo.

Fargo city leaders including the mayor, police chief and city attorney decided to forward the information to the North Dakota Attorney General for a third-party look into what happened, for transparency purposes.

The Attorney General’s office then forwarded the investigation to the BCI.

The BCI is now able to conduct an investigation it sees fit. That could include additional video or photographic components or more interviews. The City of Fargo says it did not forward any new information to the AG or BCI.

In the first investigation conducted by the city, it was determined charges would not be filed against Osmundson. He resigned from his position the same day he was put on leave.

“In these unprecedented and difficult times in our nation, Chief Todd, the City Attorney’s Office and I felt it was important to request this independent review and investigation to eradicate any potential remaining questions by members of our community regarding Osmundson’s actions,” said Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney. “While we feel there is a lack of sufficient evidence to charge Osmundson, this review will ensure an additional thorough review into the matter.”

Once the investigation is complete and released to the public, you can count on Valley News Live to dig into the matter and bring you the facts.

More coverage into Osmundson
Fargo PD release emails and text messages connected to former officer
Former Fargo police officer likely won’t be charged for actions during May 30 riots
Report: No one from FPD was aware of former Deputy Chief's plans to go undercover
UPDATE: Deputy Chief resigns from Fargo Police following weekend riot

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims 19-year-old Larry Pope made accusing officers of misconduct on June 22.

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

News

National Weather Service: Deadly MN tornado had winds up to 170 mph

Updated: 3 hours ago
The tornado went for nine miles and was 650 yards in width.

News

Fargo police chief to address city commissioners regarding ban on chokeholds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Fargo police chief will be speaking at Monday’s city commission meeting regarding a decision to ban chokeholds.

Latest News