ND Attorney General, BCI now investigating actions of former Fargo Deputy Police Chief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now expected to start looking into the actions of former Deputy Police Chief Todd Osmundson during the May 30 riot in downtown Fargo.

Fargo city leaders including the mayor, police chief and city attorney decided to forward the information to the North Dakota Attorney General for a third-party look into what happened, for transparency purposes.

The Attorney General’s office then forwarded the investigation to the BCI.

The BCI is now able to conduct an investigation it sees fit. That could include additional video or photographic components or more interviews. The City of Fargo says it did not forward any new information to the AG or BCI.

In the first investigation conducted by the city, it was determined charges would not be filed against Osmundson. He resigned from his position the same day he was put on leave.

“In these unprecedented and difficult times in our nation, Chief Todd, the City Attorney’s Office and I felt it was important to request this independent review and investigation to eradicate any potential remaining questions by members of our community regarding Osmundson’s actions,” said Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney. “While we feel there is a lack of sufficient evidence to charge Osmundson, this review will ensure an additional thorough review into the matter.”

Once the investigation is complete and released to the public, you can count on Valley News Live to dig into the matter and bring you the facts.

