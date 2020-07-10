National Weather Service: Deadly MN tornado had winds up to 170 mph

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service says the tornado that killed one person and injured two other people in Otter Tail County had winds up to 170 mph and was rated an EF-4.

The NWS says it likely started in northern Grant County as a weak tornado and then got stronger as it headed into Otter Tail County.

When the twister reached a machine shop in Otter Tail County and leveled it, the NWS says the tornado was then likely an EF-3. The tornado continued to pick up steam until it narrowed and started to rope out.

The tornado went for nine miles and was 650 yards in width.

The NWS says it started at 5:08 p.m. and ended at 5:39 p.m.

The report does says this information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review.

