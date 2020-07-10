Advertisement

National Weather Service: Deadly MN tornado had winds up to 170 mph

One dead after Tornado rips through Otter Tail County, MN
One dead after Tornado rips through Otter Tail County, MN
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service says the tornado that killed one person and injured two other people in Otter Tail County had winds up to 170 mph and was rated an EF-4.

The NWS says it likely started in northern Grant County as a weak tornado and then got stronger as it headed into Otter Tail County.

When the twister reached a machine shop in Otter Tail County and leveled it, the NWS says the tornado was then likely an EF-3. The tornado continued to pick up steam until it narrowed and started to rope out.

The tornado went for nine miles and was 650 yards in width.

The NWS says it started at 5:08 p.m. and ended at 5:39 p.m.

The report does says this information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims 19-year-old Larry Pope made accusing officers of misconduct on June 22.

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

News

Fargo police chief to address city commissioners regarding ban on chokeholds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Fargo police chief will be speaking at Monday’s city commission meeting regarding a decision to ban chokeholds.

Latest News