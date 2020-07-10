Advertisement

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrives early for a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley arrives early for a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Thursday, July 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confederate Army symbols within the military, including prominent Army bases named for rebel generals, are divisive and can be offensive to Black people in uniform, the nation’s top officer said Thursday.

"The American Civil War was fought and it was an act of rebellion, it was an act of treason at the time, against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the U.S. Constitution, and those officers turned their backs on their oaths," Army Gen. Mark Milley told a House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted that some see it differently. "Some think it's heritage. Others think it's hate."

He said he has recommended creating a commission to study the matter. The House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act for the budget year starting Oct. 1 include provisions for changing the names of 10 Army bases named for Confederate generals. President Donald Trump says he would veto the defense bill if the version that reaches his desk includes a requirement to change the names.

"These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a. history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom," Trump wrote on Twitter last month. "The United States of America trained and deployed our HEROES on these Hallowed Grounds, and won two World Wars. Therefore, my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations."

Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

"For those young soldiers that go onto a base — a Fort Hood, a Fort Bragg or a fort wherever named after a Confederate general — they can be reminded that that general fought for the institution of slavery that may have enslaved one of their ancestors," Milley said.

He recalled an enlisted soldier told him, early in Milley’s career while serving at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, that “he went to work every day on a base that represented a guy who had enslaved his grandparents.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Storm clouds hang over Trump’s attempted campaign reboot

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday he wants to see more people get COVID-19 so they can "start reaching an immunity."

National

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was transferred to the same federal lockup in Otisville where he was serving time for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release, his attorney said Friday.

News

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims 19-year-old Larry Pope made accusing officers of misconduct on June 22.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

National

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

Updated: 2 hours ago
NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.