Friends remember Battle Lake man killed in tornado

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “The hardest part is when you wake up in the morning and realize you don’t get to call him and talk anymore,” said Travis Hansen as he remembered his friend and employee, Seth Nelson.

Family and friends are picking up the pieces and grieving after the fatal tornado ripped through Otter Tail County, killing 30-year-old Seth Nelson, a husband and father of 4.

“Hard working, excellent friend, an even better father.”

Seth Nelson’s childhood friends remember the man who they say was always quick with a joke. He’s described as a hard working man from Battle Lake, but above all, friends say he was a family man.

“His twin boys were his absolute world, and he became a stepdad to a beautiful girl,” said Grant Stich, one of Seth’s childhood friends.

Seth had just married his high school sweetheart in June. A few months before that, the pair welcomed a baby.

“He kind of knew where he was going,” said Seth’s childhood friend, Zach Peterson. “He knew what was going to happen next.”

He was known as the indestructible one: always a daredevil and never getting hurt. But they couldn’t have seen this coming.

Seth Nelson was killed by the EF-3 tornado in Otter Tail County on Wednesday. Friends said they dropped to their knees when they heard the news

“He was a great person that cared about everybody,” said Travis Henson, Seth’s friend and employer. “It’s going to be a hard one. I’m going miss him a lot.”

Now, friends Grant and Zach will make sure Seth’s kids know just what a man he was.

“I’ll tell them what a wonderful man he was. A caring man,” said Grant. “The best friend you could as for. But no matter how good of a friend he was, he was a better dad.”

And the Battle Lake community, getting through this, together.

“It’s going be hard. It’s going to be really hard moving on in Battle Lake without him,” said Grant.

There’s a GoFund Me page set up for the Nelson family. To learn more about Seth and the GoFund Me, click here.

To donate on Facebook, click here.

Donations can also be made to the Seth Nelson family benefit at Farmers State Bank at all 4 locations- Underwood, Dalton, Rothsay, and Fergus Falls.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.