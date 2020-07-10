Fargo public schools superintendent says he’s waiting on state guidance before deciding to reopen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public Schools Superintendent says he’s waiting for guidance from the state that’s expected in mid-July before making a decision on reopening for the fall.

Dr. Rupak Gandhi said ideally he’d want students back in the classroom, but health has to be considered.

Gandhi stated during an event Thursday kicking off the start of a school supply drive that there are inequities when it comes to doing strictly online learning.

In-person teaching was canceled across the Fargo-Moorhead area in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Gandhi said once he knows of the state’s decision, he relay that to parents.

