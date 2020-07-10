Advertisement

Fargo Police warning the public of two high-risk homeless sex offenders

Jason Dvorak and Tayari Meadows
Jason Dvorak and Tayari Meadows(Fargo Police)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The Fargo Police Department posted on their social media this afternoon, warning the public of two high-risk sex offenders in the area.

Jason Dvorak and Tayari Meadows have both been assessed as high-risk offenders by the North Dakota Risk Assessment Committee and are currently registered as homeless.

Meadows was convicted on December 9, 2015 of Human Trafficking in Ward County District Court, ND.

Meadows met the 14-year old female victim walking home from school and asked if she wanted to hang out and make some extra money.

She misled the victim into leaving Las Vegas and brought her and two other females to Williston ND. Meadows took photos creating an ad and the victim was subjected to various sexual acts with numerous men for which she was given money which was turned over to Meadows who stated if she did not work she did not eat.

Dvorak was convicted on December 2, 2019 in Cass County District Court ND of Luring Minor By Computer and Possession of Material-Sex Conduct By Minor.

Dvorak engaged in a sexual conversation with an 8 year old female on Facebook.

Both are lifetime registrants.

