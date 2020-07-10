Advertisement

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Larry Pope, 19, filed a complaint regarding a June 22 incident
Larry Pope joins OneFargo organizers in Island Park with racial accusations against police.
Larry Pope joins OneFargo organizers in Island Park with racial accusations against police.(KVLY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims a 19-year-old man made accusing officers of misconduct.

According to police, investigators with the Office of Professional Standards interviewed Larry Pope at his home on Thursday in regards to his complaint.

Pope on Tuesday accused two Fargo police officers of racial profiling and performing an illegal search on June 22.

In a Facebook post on Friday, police said Pope consented to having the sergeants interview him at his home.

𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 On June 26, Larry Pope filed a formal complaint with...

Posted by Fargo Police Department on Friday, July 10, 2020

“It is standard procedure to interview the complainant and any parties who were a part of or witnessed the alleged misconduct in order to accurately investigate the allegation,” police said.

Wess Philome of One Fargo, a local organization, apparently wasn’t happy Pope was interviewed without representation, according to police.

However, police said Pope wasn’t being questioned regarding any crimes and “having some type of representation as a complainant would have been unusual.”

Pope reportedly didn’t request any representation for the interview.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and the findings will be released once complete.

We reached out to One Fargo for comment, but haven’t received a response yet.

If anyone has any information regarding the alleged misconduct, you’re urged to contact Fargo Police Sgt. Shane Aberle at 701-476-4189.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

News

National Weather Service: Deadly MN tornado had winds up to 170 mph

Updated: 3 hours ago
The tornado went for nine miles and was 650 yards in width.

News

Fargo police chief to address city commissioners regarding ban on chokeholds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Fargo police chief will be speaking at Monday’s city commission meeting regarding a decision to ban chokeholds.

Latest News

News

Pilot in stable condition after fiery plane crash in Pembina Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Border Patrol agent saw the plane went down and rushed to the scene, the agent rescued the pilot from the burning Cessna and took him to safety.

Coronavirus

609 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
35,442 Minnesotans are listed as recovered from the disease.

News

Fargo Police warning the public of two high-risk homeless sex offenders

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two High-risk Sex Offenders in Fargo

Valley Today

Valley Today - One Fargo To Hold A Memorial Part 7 - July 10

Updated: 6 hours ago

Valley Today

Valley Today - One Fargo To Hold A Memorial Part 6 - July 10

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

OneFargo to host memorial for Elijah McClain at Island Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
Organizers say there will be live music and they’re asking you to bring flowers.