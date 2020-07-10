Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims a 19-year-old man made accusing officers of misconduct.

According to police, investigators with the Office of Professional Standards interviewed Larry Pope at his home on Thursday in regards to his complaint.

Pope on Tuesday accused two Fargo police officers of racial profiling and performing an illegal search on June 22.

In a Facebook post on Friday, police said Pope consented to having the sergeants interview him at his home.

𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 On June 26, Larry Pope filed a formal complaint with... Posted by Fargo Police Department on Friday, July 10, 2020

“It is standard procedure to interview the complainant and any parties who were a part of or witnessed the alleged misconduct in order to accurately investigate the allegation,” police said.

Wess Philome of One Fargo, a local organization, apparently wasn’t happy Pope was interviewed without representation, according to police.

However, police said Pope wasn’t being questioned regarding any crimes and “having some type of representation as a complainant would have been unusual.”

Pope reportedly didn’t request any representation for the interview.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and the findings will be released once complete.

We reached out to One Fargo for comment, but haven’t received a response yet.

If anyone has any information regarding the alleged misconduct, you’re urged to contact Fargo Police Sgt. Shane Aberle at 701-476-4189.

