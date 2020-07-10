Fargo police chief to address city commissioners regarding ban on chokeholds

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police chief will be speaking at Monday’s city commission meeting regarding a decision to ban chokeholds.

In a post on the city’s website, Police Chief David Todd said he is proposing policy changes to better reflect the department’s stance on chokeholds.

Chief Todd, his department, and the mayor have been working on revising the police department’s Use of Force and Response to Resistance policy.

Under the current policy, chokeholds aren’t part of training and therefore using one would be prohibited, according to Chief Todd.

But Chief Todd said that if an officer could discuss why they deviated from the policy and used a chokehold, such as in a life or death situation, the deviation would be taken under consideration.

The police department is proposing putting in language to define a chokehold and when they could only be used, which would be only during a deadly force situation.

Below is a copy of Chief Todd’s comments on the city’s website.

This upcoming Monday, July 13, 2020, at the commission meeting, Chief Todd will be speaking about our FPD Response to Resistance policy specifically related to choke-holds. In light of the national conversations regarding law enforcement and criminal justice reform, the mayor, command staff and Chief Todd have been working on revising our Use of Force and Response to Resistance Fargo Police Department Policy. This is certainly a sensitive topic at this time and clarity is important for our officers and our community.

Specifically we have addressed choke-holds in our policy revision to better reflect what our policy already stated, but could perhaps be stated with more clarity. Under the current policy, choke-holds are not part of our defensive tactics training and therefore the use of one would be considered outside of policy – thus prohibited. However, if someone could articulate why they deviated from policy – such as a life or death situation, that deviation from policy would be taken under consideration.

In order to provide more clarity on the issue, our department has been working on verbiage that includes the definition of a choke-hold and the exception (deadly force situation) where it can be used. The proposed changes are highlighted below.

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 - 𝐚 𝐩𝐡𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥‘𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

300.4 DEADLY FORCE APPLICATIONS

Use of deadly force is justified in the following circumstances:

a. An officer may use deadly force to protect him/herself or others from what he/she reasonably believes would be an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.

b. An officer may use deadly force to stop a fleeing subject when the officer has probable cause to believe the person has committed, or intends to commit, a felony involving the infliction or threatened infliction of serious bodily injury or death, and the officer reasonably believes there is an imminent risk of serious bodily injury or death to any other person if the subject is not immediately apprehended. When practical, a verbal warning should precede the use of deadly force.

Imminent does not mean immediate or instantaneous. An imminent danger may exist even if the suspect is not at that very moment pointing a weapon at someone. For example, an imminent danger may exist if an officer reasonably believes any of the following:

The person has a weapon or is attempting to access one and it is reasonable to believe the person intends to use it against the officer or another.

The person is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death without a weapon and it is reasonable to believe the person intends to do so.

𝐜. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 “𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬” 𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥.

𝟏.) 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐚.) 𝐈𝐟 𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫, 𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐦𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐤𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫‘𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞.

This is a Lexipol Policy system which we have implemented by rewriting all of our Fargo Police Department policies within these last five years. Our policy manual is approximately 708 pages long (not including the attached documents) and is very comprehensive. The system automatically updates with federal, state and case law changes, pushes those changes out to our officers for acknowledgement and allows us to customize it and provide updates on our own.

If you would like to review our current policy, it can be found here: https://bit.ly/38ItSKg

