Disabled Fargo man searching for tricycle thief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo man is still searching for answers after he says his tricycle, which was his only mode of transportation, was stolen from him last week in the 1400 block of N. Broadway.

“It’s kind of hard for me to imagine stealing from a disabled guy,” Ron Odle said.

Suffering from severe heart disease as well as dealing with extreme side effects from his medication, Odle says riding his trike was easier on his body than walking.

“That was my way of getting around especially this year with the COVID. I didn’t want to ride the buses or the taxis unless I really had to. I’m too dizzy to balance a two-wheel bike so this was all I had. It was really a hard loss to take,” he said.

Odle took to local Facebook groups this week asking others to help keep an eye out for his three-wheeled beauty. He says his post has since blown up with people from all over the community offering to buy or give Odle a new trike for free.

“It helped me a great deal to see the good in people again because there’s so much, so much ugliness going on,” Odle said.

While grateful to have the opportunity to get around again, Odle says he’s still holding out hope.

“If the person that took it is watching or listening, I’m still saying bring it back and no questions asked. I would take it in a heartbeat,” he said.

Odle says he made a report with police and alerted all local pawn shops. If you have any information you can call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

