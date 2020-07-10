84 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed 84 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the number of active cases to 573.

There were 5,573 tests completed yesterday, and the majority of the positive cases (24) came from Burleigh County.

There have been no more deaths attributed to the illness, meaning the death toll still stands at 85.

33 patients are currently being hospitalized while 3,496 are listed as recovered.

