609 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 609 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case count to 3,830.

The state is also reporting five new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,495. Of those deaths, 1,166 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 38 deaths are listed as ‘probable’ COVID-19, meaning a positive file isn’t on record.

227 people are in the hospital with the virus and 124 of them are in the ICU.

35,442 Minnesotans are listed as recovered from the disease.

