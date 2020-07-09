Advertisement

Total COVID-19 cases top 40,000 in Minnesota

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health says total COVID-19 cases in the state is now above 40,000.

589 new cases of the virus are being reported, bringing the active case count to 3,480. Since the pandemic started, the state has reported 40,163 positive cases.

Five new deaths are reported, bringing the death toll to 1,490. 38 deaths are now considered probable COVID-19, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

251 people are in the hospital with the virus and 116 of them are in the ICU.

35,193 Minnesotans are listed as recovered.

