Advertisement

Texas officer runs into burning mobile home to save 8-year-old boy

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA/CNN) - A Texas police officer is being praised for rushing to the rescue and saving an 8-year-old boy from a mobile home fire.

Officer Joshua Gonzales with Socorro Police says his mind was running a thousand miles an hour as he arrived on scene at a mobile home fire Monday night.

When Gonzales heard there were people inside, he immediately rushed in to help. He says he found two adults, one of whom was 75, and an 8-year-old boy.

“It was well within my heart and soul to run in and try to get these people out,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says he grabbed the boy and ran out while an off-duty firefighter escorted the adults out.

Witness Cristobal Marin recorded video of the scene and the rescue.

“All of a sudden, I see this small cloud of gray smoke just come up, caught my attention. Then, all of a sudden, right after it, followed this big cloud of black smoke,” Marin said. “What caught my attention instantly... is there’s a police officer that came out right behind the flames.”

Gonzales says the 8-year-old was sad about his football cleats being lost in the fire, so he told him he would buy him new ones.

“We have to see that there’s still good in humanity, good in people,” Marin said.

The boy did not require medical attention. The 75-year-old was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

About 30 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Officials say the mobile home was a complete loss. They also indicated the cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be under investigation.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.

*** Press Release *** The Socorro Police Department expresses gratitude to the community members and Officer Gonzalez...

Posted by City of Socorro, Texas on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVIA, Cristobal Marin via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Storm clouds hang over Trump’s attempted campaign reboot

Updated: moments ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday he wants to see more people get COVID-19 so they can "start reaching an immunity."

National

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison

Updated: 58 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was transferred to the same federal lockup in Otisville where he was serving time for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release, his attorney said Friday.

News

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims 19-year-old Larry Pope made accusing officers of misconduct on June 22.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

National

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

Updated: 1 hours ago
NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.