Advertisement

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera believed drowned in California lake

By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities said Thursday that they believe “Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in a Southern California lake but they are continuing the search for her a day after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat.

“Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office statement said.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Surveillance video taken at about 1 p.m. Wednesday shows Rivera and the boy leaving on the boat at Lake Piru, something she had done before.

“She had experience boating out here at the lake,” Donoghue said.

The boy was discovered by the vendor who rented the boat to the pair. Rivera’s identification and an adult life vest were on the boat, and her car was found in a parking area, Donoghue said.

In a news conference more than 24 hours after the two had set out, Donoghue said that the effort had shifted from an attempt to rescue the 33-year-old to an attempt to recover her body.

Dozens of people, most of them divers, with help from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles were involved in the search on Lake Piru, 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles in the Los Padres National Forest.

The search ended late Thursday night and was to resume Friday at daybreak.

In the area where the boat was found, the water was about 30 feet (9 meters) deep, authorities said.

Murky waters heavy with vegetation made it difficult for divers to see more than about a foot ahead of them.

“In the lake, the visibility is terrible,” Donoghue said.

He said the plants proving challenging for divers may have been a problem for Rivera herself.

“If the body is entangled on something beneath the water, it may never come back up,” Donoghue said.

The search was to continue into the night.

The boy, Rivera's son from her marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, was safe and healthy and with family members, authorities said. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

She called the boy, her only child, “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him” in her 2016 memoir “Sorry Not Sorry.”

The most recent tweet on Rivera’s account, from Tuesday, read “just the two of us” along with a photo of her and her son.

Rivera played Santana Lopez, a singing cheerleader in 113 episodes of the musical-comedy “Glee,” which aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

It appeared increasingly likely she would become the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.

Co-star Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, killed himself in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Cory Monteith, one of the show’s leads, died at 31 in 2013 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

There have been occasional drownings through the years in the popular recreation area of the lake, which is about an hour’s drive from downtown LA. It was shut down Thursday for the search.

Fire department helicopters hovered over the water on a sunny afternoon in the search’s second day, and boats of several sizes could be seen skimming the water, the smaller ones searching up creeks and tributaries.

Rivera was engaged to rapper Big Sean in 2013, but their relationship ended a year later. The pair met on Twitter and collaborated musically, with the rapper appearing on Rivera’s debut single “Sorry.” She married Dorsey a few months later.

Singer Demi Lovato, who played a Rivera love interest in a guest stint on the show, posted an Instagram story Thursday morning that showed a candle with the text, “Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound.”

Other co-stars were expressing similar sentiments on social media.

“We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us,” Heather Morris said on Instagram.

Jackée Harry, who starred in the sitcom “The Royal Family” with Rivera when Rivera was a child, said on Twitter that “I’ve watched her career blossom ever since. Please God, don’t cut this life short.”

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the agency is the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Storm clouds hang over Trump’s attempted campaign reboot

Updated: moments ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday he wants to see more people get COVID-19 so they can "start reaching an immunity."

National

Ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen sent back to federal prison

Updated: 57 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was transferred to the same federal lockup in Otisville where he was serving time for tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his early release, his attorney said Friday.

News

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims 19-year-old Larry Pope made accusing officers of misconduct on June 22.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

National

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

Updated: 1 hours ago
NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.