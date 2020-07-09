SD Gov Kristi Noem talks Mt Rushmore event and more

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Today SD Governor Kristi Noem joined for a Facebook LIVE to recap the incredible Mt Rushmore event with President Trump, what her highlight of the event was, why are people trying to erase our nation’s history, and how would she define leadership? We talked about this and much more. Here is our Facebook LIVE video.

Starts at the :20 sec mark in the video.

