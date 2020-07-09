SD Gov Kristi Noem talks Mt Rushmore event and more
Gov Kristi Noem joined me for a Facebook LIVE to talk Mt Rushmore event, her Biggest highlight from the event, what does leadership mean to her, and much more.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Today SD Governor Kristi Noem joined for a Facebook LIVE to recap the incredible Mt Rushmore event with President Trump, what her highlight of the event was, why are people trying to erase our nation’s history, and how would she define leadership? We talked about this and much more. Here is our Facebook LIVE video.
Starts at the :20 sec mark in the video.
