Sanford says they aren’t running low on COVID-19 tests

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Multiple people reached out to our Whistle Blower Hotline after they say they were not allowed to get COVID-19 tests at local hospitals when they wanted.

Some say they recently returned from COVID-19 hot spots and wanted a test for peace of mind, while others say their employer required a test, however they say those reasons weren’t enough to have a test ordered.

Sanford Health says they are not running low on tests, but do say they have a criteria you have to meet in order for their nurses line to order you a drive-in test; including having symptoms or being exposed to someone who tested positive.

“However, any of our physicians and nurse practitioners can order that test through the drive through. So I think those people who are required, whether they traveled, or some employers are wanting them to be tested, should contact their clinician and they can order it for them through the drive through testing as well,” Dr. Douglas Griffin, Sanford’s Chief Medical Officer said.

Dr. Griffin says the criteria for ordering tests changes all of the time, and says it’s very possible those who traveled to and from hot spots in the U.S. could be added to Sanford’s criteria.

He also says over 200 COVID-19 tests are done at local Sanford facilities every day.

To get a covid-19 test--- sanford says to schedule and e-visit or call their nurses line at 701-234-5000

