Advertisement

Sanford says they aren’t running low on COVID-19 tests

Free COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 testing(WCJB)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Multiple people reached out to our Whistle Blower Hotline after they say they were not allowed to get COVID-19 tests at local hospitals when they wanted.

Some say they recently returned from COVID-19 hot spots and wanted a test for peace of mind, while others say their employer required a test, however they say those reasons weren’t enough to have a test ordered.

Sanford Health says they are not running low on tests, but do say they have a criteria you have to meet in order for their nurses line to order you a drive-in test; including having symptoms or being exposed to someone who tested positive.

“However, any of our physicians and nurse practitioners can order that test through the drive through. So I think those people who are required, whether they traveled, or some employers are wanting them to be tested, should contact their clinician and they can order it for them through the drive through testing as well,” Dr. Douglas Griffin, Sanford’s Chief Medical Officer said.

Dr. Griffin says the criteria for ordering tests changes all of the time, and says it’s very possible those who traveled to and from hot spots in the U.S. could be added to Sanford’s criteria.

He also says over 200 COVID-19 tests are done at local Sanford facilities every day.

To get a covid-19 test--- sanford says to schedule and e-visit or call their nurses line at 701-234-5000

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims 19-year-old Larry Pope made accusing officers of misconduct on June 22.

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

News

National Weather Service: Deadly MN tornado had winds up to 170 mph

Updated: 3 hours ago
The tornado went for nine miles and was 650 yards in width.

News

Fargo police chief to address city commissioners regarding ban on chokeholds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Fargo police chief will be speaking at Monday’s city commission meeting regarding a decision to ban chokeholds.

Latest News

News

Pilot in stable condition after fiery plane crash in Pembina Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Border Patrol agent saw the plane went down and rushed to the scene, the agent rescued the pilot from the burning Cessna and took him to safety.

Coronavirus

609 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
35,442 Minnesotans are listed as recovered from the disease.

News

Fargo Police warning the public of two high-risk homeless sex offenders

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two High-risk Sex Offenders in Fargo

Valley Today

Valley Today - One Fargo To Hold A Memorial Part 7 - July 10

Updated: 5 hours ago

Valley Today

Valley Today - One Fargo To Hold A Memorial Part 6 - July 10

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

OneFargo to host memorial for Elijah McClain at Island Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
Organizers say there will be live music and they’re asking you to bring flowers.