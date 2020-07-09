Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man killed in deadly tornado

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -On July 8, 2020 at approximately 5:15 p.m., an EF-3 tornado, confirmed by the National Weather Service, touched down southeast of the city of Dalton in Otter Tail County.

Several properties were damaged, and home and machine shed completely swept off their foundations and blown away. Two people were transported to hospitals and were released with minor injuries.

Unfortunately, 30-year-old Seth Nelson of rural Battle Lake was located in the machine shop and died as a direct result of the tornado. The Red Cross is on standby to assist impacted families and the county damage assessment teams will begin to assess the damage.

