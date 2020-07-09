Multiple people arrested in Fargo for terrorizing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police say just after 10:30 Thursday night, they were called to at an apartment in the 1800 block of 39th St. S. The caller told police that six people came to his door, tried to break it down and threatening to shoot him. The individuals left the area in two separate vehicles before police got to the address. Police were able to stop one of the cars in the area of West Acres Cinema.

Officers say they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and when they asked for the vehicle registration, they saw firearms in the glove box and asked for the five people inside the get out. Three firearms were found inside the car. Police say further investigation determined that the five individuals were involved in the earlier incident.

34-year-old Jarvis Teair Williams of St. Michael, 28-year-old Macmason Demarco Terrel Baker of Fargo and 26-year-old Tarron Lashon Spragging of West Fargo were all arrested for Terrorizing. Two juveniles were referred for Terrorizing and released to their parents.

Police say then just after 4:30 Thursday morning, they were called to the same address for another disturbance. The caller told police that 40-year-old Anatael Deristile of Fargo show up to his apartment, threatened him with a gun and then left in a vehicle. Police were able to stop Anatael in the area of 38 St. and 13th Ave. S. Police say when Anatael got out of the car, they saw a large hunting knife sticking out of his pants pocket.

Anatael was arrested for terrorizing in the previous incident and also for a new count of terrorizing for the incident at 4:30am.

Terrorizing arrest (Cass County mug shots)

Terrorizing arrest (Cass County mug shot)

Terrorizing arrest (Cass County mug shots)

Terrorizing arrest (Cass County mug shot)

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.