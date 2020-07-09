UPDATE: Police say Edland has been found in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE: Moorhead Police say Patricia Edland has been found in fargo.

ORIGINAL: Moorhead Police are asking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

51-year-old Patricia Edland has been missing since July 5th in the 1800 block of 20th St. S.

According to the post from Moorhead Police, family and friends are concerned about not having any contact her since that day, which they say is not her normal behavior.

She has a medical history of Huntington’s disease and was recently in the Detroit Lakes area, but it’s unknown if she’s still there.

It is possible that she is driving a Gray 2008 Saturn Aura, with North Dakota Plates 251CXF.

If you have any information on Edland’s whereabouts, please contact Moorhead Police.

