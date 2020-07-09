Advertisement

UPDATE: Police say Edland has been found in Fargo

Missing Moorhead woman
Missing Moorhead woman(Moorhead Police)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

UPDATE: Moorhead Police say Patricia Edland has been found in fargo.

ORIGINAL: Moorhead Police are asking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

51-year-old Patricia Edland has been missing since July 5th in the 1800 block of 20th St. S.

According to the post from Moorhead Police, family and friends are concerned about not having any contact her since that day, which they say is not her normal behavior.

She has a medical history of Huntington’s disease and was recently in the Detroit Lakes area, but it’s unknown if she’s still there.

It is possible that she is driving a Gray 2008 Saturn Aura, with North Dakota Plates 251CXF.

If you have any information on Edland’s whereabouts, please contact Moorhead Police.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims 19-year-old Larry Pope made accusing officers of misconduct on June 22.

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

News

National Weather Service: Deadly MN tornado had winds up to 170 mph

Updated: 3 hours ago
The tornado went for nine miles and was 650 yards in width.

News

Fargo police chief to address city commissioners regarding ban on chokeholds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Fargo police chief will be speaking at Monday’s city commission meeting regarding a decision to ban chokeholds.

Latest News

News

Pilot in stable condition after fiery plane crash in Pembina Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Border Patrol agent saw the plane went down and rushed to the scene, the agent rescued the pilot from the burning Cessna and took him to safety.

Coronavirus

609 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
35,442 Minnesotans are listed as recovered from the disease.

News

Fargo Police warning the public of two high-risk homeless sex offenders

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two High-risk Sex Offenders in Fargo

Valley Today

Valley Today - One Fargo To Hold A Memorial Part 7 - July 10

Updated: 5 hours ago

Valley Today

Valley Today - One Fargo To Hold A Memorial Part 6 - July 10

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

OneFargo to host memorial for Elijah McClain at Island Park

Updated: 7 hours ago
Organizers say there will be live music and they’re asking you to bring flowers.