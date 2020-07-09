Homicide Investigation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Authorities in Traverse County are investigating a homicide after the remains of a missing Wheaton, Minnesota man were discovered in Traverse County on Monday. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner on Thursday identified the deceased as 68 year old Terry Lee McCoy. McCoy, was reported missing on June 18 after he was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. The medical examiner ruled McCoy’s death as a homicide. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation. This remains an active investigation and there is no more public information available at this time.

