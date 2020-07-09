99 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That is the highest single-day total reported by the Department of Health since the illness arrived in the state.

The cases were confirmed in 19 counties across North Dakota, with 29 confirmed in Cass County and another 23 in Burleigh County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 521.

30 patients are currently being hospitalized for the illness while the death toll stands at 85.

3464 patients are listed as recovered.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.