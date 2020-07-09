Advertisement

Grand Forks set to host mass testing event on July 15th

Shania Dod, right, collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Shania Dod, right, collects a sample at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, ND – Grand Forks Public Health, in collaboration with Grand Forks Emergency Management, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, will host a drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Grand Forks. Testing will take place on Wednesday, July 15th from noon to 7:00 p.m. at the Alerus Center, 1200 South 42nd St, Grand Forks. The testing will be open to the general public. Similar testing events are taking place statewide, to determine the readiness of the state to continue-opening efforts.

The test at this event is a point in time test. If a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

Additional event details:

  • Registration is required prior to arrival at the event: testreg.nd.gov.
  • The goal of the event is to test 1,600 people.
  • There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.
  • Proof of residency will not be required.
  • The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line maybe longer.
  • Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24-72 hours.
  • Efforts will be made to contact those with a negative result within 72 hours. However, results may take longer, depending on state lab processing.
  • Testing will be an oral swab. Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.
  • Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.
  • Those who plan to visit a loved one in a long-term care facility are strongly encouraged to be tested. The testing of visitors is recommended to reduce the spread of the virus and to prevent potential transmission in these settings.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Coronavirus

84 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in North Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
Updated COVID-19 numbers for North Dakota

Coronavirus

609 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
35,442 Minnesotans are listed as recovered from the disease.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

National

US smashes record with more than 63K cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic as the US set a single-day high of more than 63,000 new cases on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.

National Politics

Trump downplays concerns over school reopenings; CDC won't revise guidelines

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The guidelines for schools will remain unchanged despite pressure from the president.

National Politics

AP: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Updated: 10 hours ago
The U.S. Roman Catholic Church used a special and unprecedented exemption from federal rules to amass at least $1.4 billion in taxpayer-backed coronavirus aid, with many millions going to dioceses that have paid huge settlements or sought bankruptcy protection because of clergy sexual abuse cover-ups.