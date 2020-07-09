Grand Forks set to host mass testing event on July 15th

GRAND FORKS, ND – Grand Forks Public Health, in collaboration with Grand Forks Emergency Management, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), and with support from the North Dakota National Guard, will host a drive-through COVID-19 testing event in Grand Forks. Testing will take place on Wednesday, July 15th from noon to 7:00 p.m. at the Alerus Center, 1200 South 42nd St, Grand Forks. The testing will be open to the general public. Similar testing events are taking place statewide, to determine the readiness of the state to continue-opening efforts.

The test at this event is a point in time test. If a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

Additional event details:

Registration is required prior to arrival at the event: testreg.nd.gov

The goal of the event is to test 1,600 people.

There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.

Proof of residency will not be required.

The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line maybe longer.

Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24-72 hours.

Efforts will be made to contact those with a negative result within 72 hours. However, results may take longer, depending on state lab processing.

Testing will be an oral swab. Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.

Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.

Those who plan to visit a loved one in a long-term care facility are strongly encouraged to be tested. The testing of visitors is recommended to reduce the spread of the virus and to prevent potential transmission in these settings.

