Family says they’re grateful for surviving Otter Tail County tornado that destroyed home and killed another

Gareth and Linda Klimek suffered minor injuries
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Gareth and Linda Klimek were locked in their basement Wednesday evening watching the Valley News Live weather coverage when they saw a warning at the bottom of their television screen of a tornado.

As soon as they looked outside their house, located four miles from Dalton, the Klimek’s saw a tornado barreling towards them.

“I’m just so happy that my parents are okay because it’s unreal that they survived this,” Leon Klimek said. “I mean, the car landed a few feet from their bodies.”

The National Weather Service rated the tornado that destroyed the Klimek’s home as greater than an EF-3.

Gareth told me he’s still shaken up by the experience after leaving the hospital with cuts and bruises.

“It’s crazy to see that you can just look around and see the land around you, because this area was all surrounded by trees,” Leon said of his parent’s home.

The tornado left large pieces of debris in its wake, including uprooted trees and plywood and nails from the home.

All three of their vehicles were also tossed around, with one ending up in the slough behind the house, and the other wrapped around trees.

Neighbors and family came to help clear the debris Thursday afternoon.

A few miles from this house, 30-year-old Seth Nelson of Battle Lake was killed.

Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down six miles south of Dalton Wednesday evening just a few minutes apart, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The first was at 5:08 p.m. and the second at 5:11 p.m.

The tornadoes created a six to nine mile path of destruction.

Gareth said they were praying in their basement when a vehicle tossed by the tornado narrowly missed striking them.

“They’re in good spirits. We’re just trying to gather our thoughts and figure out the next steps,” Leon said.

The Klimek’s are grateful for being able to live another day, despite losing their things.

Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry FItzgibbons said the tornadoes could’ve been deadlier but luckily they went through a rural area.

About seven homes and outbuildings were destroyed, and county officials are expecting a long road to recovery.

“At this point, we don’t believe that there is anybody missing...everybody is accounted for,” Sheriff Fitzgibbons said.

Click on this link for a GoFundMe page to help the Klimek’s.

