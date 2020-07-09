Contractors at Tioga Gas Plant test positive for COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A contracting company providing services for the Tioga Gas Plant, operated by Hess Corporation, has reported several employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Hess.

The spokesperson for Hess said these individuals are in self-isolation, and the contracting company is performing contact tracing to identify anyone who has been in close contact with those infected

The spokesperson said the affected areas of the plant have been deep cleaned following CDC guidelines. Employees continue to maintain COVID-19 prevention protocols while at work, including social distancing and regular temperature checks.

Norm Thornton, president of Ohmstede Industrial Services, the consulting group involved with the positive coronavirus cases, released the following statement:

“The health and safety of our employees, customers and partners are our top priorities. At the outset of the pandemic, Ohmstede Industrial Services implemented safety protocols consistent with best practices and CDC guidelines. Any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate, along with those who have come in close contact with an individual who tests positive, and we have contact tracing protocols at all of our worksites. We will continue to work with our partners to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of our team.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.