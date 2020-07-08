Advertisement

Gray Television’s Greta Van Susteren interviews President Trump

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
WASHINGTON – Greta Van Susteren, Gray Television’s Chief National Political Analyst and host of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” interviewed President Donald Trump at the White House Tuesday.

The interview will air on “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” Sunday. Check here to see how to tune in.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

Trump also talks about the success of the stock market, his relationship with Kim Jong-un and the current situation in North Korea and the intelligence sources around Russian bounty on American troops.

Latest News

News

Fargo police interview teenager who accused officers of racial profiling

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Fargo police are continuing to investigate claims 19-year-old Larry Pope made accusing officers of misconduct on June 22.

POVnow

Standing Rock Chairman on DAPL

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith shares his point of view on the judge's decision to shutdown the #DAPL pipeline, would he sit down with ND Gov Doug Burgum and MHA Chairman Mark Fox to try find a solution outside of the courts, and what's his take on the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma.

POVnow

Kirsten Baesler, The Plan For ND Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Kirsten Baesler, ND Superintendent of Public Instruction, shares the details of ongoing discussions between educators and health professionals on how to reopen ND schools safely.

News

National Weather Service: Deadly MN tornado had winds up to 170 mph

Updated: 3 hours ago
The tornado went for nine miles and was 650 yards in width.

News

Fargo police chief to address city commissioners regarding ban on chokeholds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Fargo police chief will be speaking at Monday’s city commission meeting regarding a decision to ban chokeholds.

News

Pilot in stable condition after fiery plane crash in Pembina Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Border Patrol agent saw the plane went down and rushed to the scene, the agent rescued the pilot from the burning Cessna and took him to safety.

Coronavirus

609 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
35,442 Minnesotans are listed as recovered from the disease.

News

Fargo Police warning the public of two high-risk homeless sex offenders

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two High-risk Sex Offenders in Fargo

Valley Today

Valley Today - One Fargo To Hold A Memorial Part 7 - July 10

Updated: 5 hours ago

Valley Today

Valley Today - One Fargo To Hold A Memorial Part 6 - July 10

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

OneFargo to host memorial for Elijah McClain at Island Park

Updated: 6 hours ago
Organizers say there will be live music and they’re asking you to bring flowers.