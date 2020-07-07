Advertisement

Whistleblower: Woman living in Minn. assisted living center fights to reunite with loved ones

Serenity Assisted Living in Dilworth, Minn.
Serenity Assisted Living in Dilworth, Minn.(KVLY)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A Minnesota woman is taking a stand for herself and others living in assisted living facilities.

"I've been in quarantine now for a little bit," Lillian Dahl says. "I don't know how long I can take it."

Dahl has been at Serenity Assisted Living in Dilworth, Minnesota for nearly two years. But she says the last five months have felt like an eternity.

"At first it seems to be alright," she says. "As time has gone one, I'm tired of being here. I want to get out."

She says she's not the only one who feels this way.

"I have a friend that has said she doesn't want to wake up in the morning. She's 96 years old."

Dahl is in a 14-day quarantine after spending the holiday with her family.

It's not the first time she's had to be in isolation for this. It most likely won't be the last either, she says.

"It just seems like it's no point in living. It's like you're in prison."

She says she's thankful for the people at Serenity, however. She says they've gone above and beyond to make the best out of a bad situation.

Serenity says they have to follow the health department's guidelines. In doing so, they've been able to stay COVID free.

Dahl knows their hands are tied. Still, she wants more freedom. She says she's even been reaching out to the governor.

"It's not right. It's cruelty, that's what it is. They don't understand one single bit what it's like to be in here."

Dahl says she hopes by speaking up she and others will be able to reunite with their families freely.

"If I can help them be able to enjoy life, then I've done something."

Families can make 30 minute appointments at the living center to visit loved ones outside, from a six-foot distance.

