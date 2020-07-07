WF man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatal drunk driving wreck

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A drunk driver is serving prison time after his passenger died in a wreck last year in West Fargo.

Daniel Aaron Dal Pozzo, 35, of West Fargo was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Cass County Judge on Monday after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and criminal mischief, according to court records.

Dal Pozzo was driving at around 11:30 p.m. on June 22 of 2019 when he crashed into several vehicles.

His passenger Johnny Grey, 38, of West Fargo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grey was a well known stylist.

