WF man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatal drunk driving wreck
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A drunk driver is serving prison time after his passenger died in a wreck last year in West Fargo.
Daniel Aaron Dal Pozzo, 35, of West Fargo was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Cass County Judge on Monday after he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and criminal mischief, according to court records.
Dal Pozzo was driving at around 11:30 p.m. on June 22 of 2019 when he crashed into several vehicles.
His passenger Johnny Grey, 38, of West Fargo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Grey was a well known stylist.
