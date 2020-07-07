Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 1,477.

Of those deaths, 1,157 happened in a nursing home or long-term care facility. 37 deaths are considered probable COVID-19, meaning a positive test result isn’t on file.

569 new cases are reported, bringing the active case count to 3,279.

267 people are in the hospital with the virus, and 121 of them are in the ICU.

34,377 Minnesotans are listed as recovered from the virus.

