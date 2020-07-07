Advertisement

State Troopers: Alcohol involved in crash that sends teen to hospital

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 on Hwy. 89.

Troopers say Justin Barrett of Red Lake, MN went off the road and hit the ditch.

Barrett is expected to be ok, there’s no word if any charges will be filed against him.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Protester at Trump’s Mount Rushmore event faces 5 charges

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and longtime social justice leader, was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

Valley Today

U.S. ‘looking at’ banning TikTok and Chinese social media apps

Updated: 1 hours ago
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comments come amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China and as scrutiny on TikTok and Chinese technology firms continue to grow.

News

Sports - 10 PM News July 6

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10 PM News July 6 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News: Serenity Assisted Living July 6

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10 PM News July 6 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10 PM News July 6

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10 PM News July 6 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Whistleblower: Woman living in Minn. assisted living center fights to reunite with loved ones

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Minnesota woman is taking a stand for herself and others living in assisted living facilities.

News

Amid calls for police reform, Family of man killed by Devils Lake officer wants ex-officer charged

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The family of Daniel Fuller wants former Devils Lake Police Officer Brandon Potts charged for the death of Fuller. The 26-year-old man died on July 5 2018.