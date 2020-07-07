State Troopers: Alcohol involved in crash that sends teen to hospital

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 on Hwy. 89.

Troopers say Justin Barrett of Red Lake, MN went off the road and hit the ditch.

Barrett is expected to be ok, there’s no word if any charges will be filed against him.

