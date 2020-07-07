Advertisement

Protester at Trump’s Mount Rushmore event faces 5 charges

Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and longtime social justice leader, was released after posting a $2,000 bond.
(KEVN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of the leaders of a protest before President Donald Trump’s pre-Independence Day appearance at Mount Rushmore was officially charged for allegedly stealing a shield from a law enforcement officer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nick Tilsen, of Porcupine, South Dakota, is charged with second-degree robbery, simple assault and three other charges stemming from Friday’s demonstration that drew more than 100 protesters in 95-degree heat.

If convicted, Tilsen faces up to 10 years in prison for the robbery charge and two years for the simple assault. Disorderly conduct carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail while the other misdemeanours have a maximum punishment of one year in jail.

Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and longtime social justice leader, was released Monday afternoon after posting a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 AP News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

State Troopers: Alcohol involved in crash that sends teen to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
Troopers say Justin Barrett went off the road and hit the ditch.

Valley Today

U.S. ‘looking at’ banning TikTok and Chinese social media apps

Updated: 1 hour ago
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo comments come amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China and as scrutiny on TikTok and Chinese technology firms continue to grow.

News

Sports - 10 PM News July 6

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10 PM News July 6 - Part 3

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News: Serenity Assisted Living July 6

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10 PM News July 6 - Part 2

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10 PM News July 6

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10 PM News July 6 - Part 1

Updated: 7 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Whistleblower: Woman living in Minn. assisted living center fights to reunite with loved ones

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Minnesota woman is taking a stand for herself and others living in assisted living facilities.

News

Amid calls for police reform, Family of man killed by Devils Lake officer wants ex-officer charged

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The family of Daniel Fuller wants former Devils Lake Police Officer Brandon Potts charged for the death of Fuller. The 26-year-old man died on July 5 2018.