Protester at Trump’s Mount Rushmore event faces 5 charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — One of the leaders of a protest before President Donald Trump’s pre-Independence Day appearance at Mount Rushmore was officially charged for allegedly stealing a shield from a law enforcement officer.

Thirty-eight-year-old Nick Tilsen, of Porcupine, South Dakota, is charged with second-degree robbery, simple assault and three other charges stemming from Friday’s demonstration that drew more than 100 protesters in 95-degree heat.

If convicted, Tilsen faces up to 10 years in prison for the robbery charge and two years for the simple assault. Disorderly conduct carries a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail while the other misdemeanours have a maximum punishment of one year in jail.

Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and longtime social justice leader, was released Monday afternoon after posting a $2,000 bond.

