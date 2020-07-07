FPD warn of puppy scam

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is warning of a local puppy scam hitting the metro area.

In a post to the department’s Facebook page, police say they have taken two reports where victims thought they were buying Pomeranian dogs through an online sale. Police say in both incidents, the victims were contacted multiple times for additional payments and shipping information ended up not being accurate.

“In one report, the out-of-state victim tried to buy a Pomeranian dog from “Anna’s Pomeranian Farm” out of Fargo that was to be shipped via “United Pet’s Parcel.” Both are fraudulent and have phone numbers that are disconnected. The victim paid the purchase price and once the dog was shipped, the seller contacted the victim stating they needed additional funds due to COVID requirements (new kennel and vaccines), which the victim paid. The victim was once again contacted by the shipping company offering the victim faster shipping for an additional fee, which they paid. The victim was again contacted by the seller via email stating the dog was in Chicago, but the online delivery status showed the dog was in Minneapolis. At this point the victim became suspicious and contacted police,” the post said.

Police say the second local victim tried to purchase a puppy off Astonteacuppomeranians.com.

The victim stated they were contacted several times via phone for additional payments. The victim went to the airport to pickup the dog but there were no arriving flights scheduled. The victim called the number and spoke with a male who confirmed it was a scam.

Police urge caution when buying anything online and suggest checking out the business through a web search and look for reviews that may indicate the “business” is a scam before providing payment.

